Enugu Catholic Bishop, Calistus Onaga Responsible For My Disappearance – Mbaka

Ejike Mbaka, the Catholic cleric who was earlier declared missing earlier on Wednesday has revealed those behind his ordeal.

Mr Mbaka made headlines recently after asking for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening state of insecurity nationwide.

His demand generated mixed reactions while the presidency said he turned against the president because he was not given government contracts.

He was last seen on Tuesday after being summoned by the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Calistus Onaga. Faithfuls of his Adoration Ministry on Wednesday staged a massive protest demanding the whereabouts of the priest.

The protesters stormed the Bishop residence in the Independent layout in the state, destroying landed properties in the premises. Their actions, according to Mbaka who said he was been detained by Bishop Onaga, facilitated his immediate release from where he was detained.

The priest of the Adoration Ministry, while addressing his supporters after his release, said he was detained by the Church authorities who told him he will be kept incommunicado for a month.

He said his support for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) led to his detention.

He had blessed Mr Kanu while attacking the Buhari regime, saying the fugitive is his spiritual son who is courageous enough to speak against injustice meted out to the people of South-East region.



