Ese Brume Breaks Chioma Ajunwa’s 25-Year Long Jump Record

Ese Brume broke Chioma Ajunwa’s 25 years African women’s long jump record in the US on Saturday.

At the Chula Vista Field festival in California, she leaped 7.17 meters to break Ajunwa’s record of 7.13m set at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Her new jump record is also the world leader in the long jump women’s event ahead of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She achieved the feat after her sixth attempt, having jumped 6.75m, 6.83m, 6.83m, 6.88m, and 6.83m respectively.

At the Turkish championships in Bursa on August 5, 2019, she broke the 7-meter barrier for the first time in her career and surpassed the mark twice in the competition.

She leaped 7.05m and achieved the second-best African performance in history.

Two months later, she won the bronze medal in the World Championships in Doha with a jump of 6.91m.



https://www.thecable.ng/ese-brume-breaks-ajunwa-record