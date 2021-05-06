Europa League: Roma Vs Manchester United 0 – 1 – (Live)

Last week’s crushing success at Old Trafford sees Manchester United with one foot in the final, as they visit downtrodden Roma in their Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday.

The two clubs convene at Stadio Olimpico having prepared in far from ideal circumstances, as United saw their weekend game called off amid chaotic scenes and the hosts slumped to a third successive defeat – leading to their manager’s departure.

Match preview

Preview: Roma vs. Man Utd – prediction, team news, lineups

After an unconvincing first-half performance last Thursday, both Bruno Fernandes and evergreen frontman Edinson Cavani (now on 50 goals in European competition) bagged braces as Manchester United came from behind to destroy Roma and effectively seal their place in the Europa League final.

Though the final 6-2 scoreline did not equal United’s infamous 7-1 Champions League thrashing of the same opponents back in 2007 – a game in which current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a substitute – the margin of victory was as impressive as their second-half display.

Should they get across the line in Rome this week, Solskjaer will be relieved to break a run of four successive semi-final defeats during his relatively brief reign – including last season’s one-off tie with Sevilla. Undoubtedly, the Red Devils are now firm favourites to lift their first trophy since 2017’s final success under incoming Roma manager Jose Mourinho – with only Villarreal or Arsenal left standing in their way.

Following the controversy arising from trying to break away from the current structures of European football a fortnight ago, further fan unrest resulted in United’s long-awaited Premier League game versus Liverpool being postponed on Sunday afternoon – after over 200 fans broke into Old Trafford, protesting against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

However, despite the disruption, Solskjaer’s men will now have essentially enjoyed a full week’s break between home and away ties, so integral players such as the inspirational Fernandes – who has registered a remarkable 19 goals from 31 previous Europa League outings – should be fully fit and firing in the Eternal City.