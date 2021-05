BREAKING: Ahmed Gulak, Jonathan’s ex-aide, shot dead in Owerri

May 30, 2021. 10:59

TheCable understands that the former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was shot dead by unknown gunmen while returning to Abuja from Owerri, Imo state capital.

More to follow…



