Ex Miss Common Wealth, Beauty Instifanus’ Marriage Crashes After 5 Months

Ex Beauty Queen Beauty Instifanus 5 Months Marriage Crashes, Cautions Ex- Husband On False Allegations

Nigeria Beauty Queen and former Miss Common Wealth, Her Majesty, Queen Beauty Instifanus has roared at the recent ursurge of rumours trailing her recent divorce with Ehis Tsapel Douglas. In a statement which she released few hours ago during an exclusive discussion with StatePress Correspondent, Beauty Instifanus stated clearly that her relationship and marriage with Ehis Tsapel Douglas has long ended.

She noted that there was no longer any existing connection with her ex-husband, stressing that they had gone their separate ways. She further cautioned her Ex-husband to respect her privacy and stop connecting himself with her. She says, “am not his wife or friend in any shape or form plus am single and not searching”.

She however warned him about making frail statements and accusations about her, as she threatens to tell the world everything about his ill doings, if she hears any more negative falsehood sponsored or ingnited by her Ex-husband to sabotage her image and integrity.

Ehis Tsapel Douglas had earlier gotten married to Beauty Instifanus last year in December 2021, after an amazing 4 momths on-stage engagements. Unfortunately, the relationship and marriage was later halted after several issues which the both couples were embattled in. The marriage only lasted for about five months before the eventual divorce.

Source: https://www.abujapress.com/2021/05/ex-beauty-queen-beauty-instifanus-5.html