Expelled Herdsmen From Kwara Are Sneaking Into Osun – Group

A socio cultural group, Kiriji Heritage Defenders, on Wednesday raised the alarm over alleged incursion into Osun by some Fulani herders expelled from Kwara towns early this week.

The Director General of the group, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo, in a statement obtained in Osogbo, said the herdsmen that were prevented from staying in Offa and Ipe towns in the state were sighted in some villages in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun state.

Ekundayo then urged the state government to immediately mobilise both conventional and unconventional security agents to villages along Osun and Kwara boundary to evict the suspect before they perpetrate any crime.

The statement read in parts, “We bring it to the notice of Osun State Government that a truck load of suspected herdsmen and cows intercepted by the residents of Offa and Ipe in Kwara State on Tuesday are said to be entering Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun state.

“Odo Otin is at Osun boundary with Kwara State and when the herdsmen were prevented from staying in Kwara, there was no security presence at the Osun end to stop them from penetrating the state.

“We advise Osun State Government to mobilise all security groups; both conventional and unconventional ones, to storm the area and flush out these suspects before they start causing another havoc.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the command heard that some herders were entering the area.

“But we are monitoring our border communities. No cause for alarm. We are monitoring all towns and villages and I can assure you that our men are monitoring and till this moment, no incursion into the state,” Opalola said.

Also, the Commandant, Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Basir Adewinbi (retd.), said the organisation was aware that some Fulani herdsmen wanted to enter the state.

Adewinbi said, “But we have deployed to the area. Apart from Odo Otin, we are also working hard to ensure that those herders prevented from staying in Ondo state do not enter into Osun.”



