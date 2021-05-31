Explosion Rocks Mile 3 Motor Park In Rivers, Stores Injured

About six persons were injured while traders and motorists scampered for safety after a substance suspected to be dynamite exploded at the popular Mile 3 Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday.

Residents of the area said they heard a loud sound at about 6.20am when traders were bringing in their goods and others opening for business.

The explosion occurred at the dry fish section of the park.

In the confusion that ensued, two persons were severely injured, while scores, mostly women, suffered various degrees of injuries. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.It could not be immediately ascertained what could have led to the explosion or those behind it.

Our correspondent who visited the area reports that the stretch of shops and businesses on both sides of the streets leading to the market was closed.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni asked our correspondent to send a text message, but he was yet to respond to it at the time of filing this report.

https://punchng.com/explosion-rocks-rivers-motor-park-scores-injured/