‘Facebook Disabled My Two Accounts’ (Pictured)

Two of my Facebook old accounts have been disabled by Facebook, they said I go against their community standards. I’m a sale agent with online store. I usually post stuff like phone TV home theater and so on. I make use of Facebook market place because my account is old account, I didn’t go against Facebook community standards, I have not scam anyone before. During sale I always use payment on delivery even you are buying ₦̶10 item. Now Facebook locked me out, they requested I do a live video call to verify my account, I did that. They ask I should do live pictures taken directly from Facebook Camera I did. At that they said we are sorry due to covid 19 we have few staff to attend to me. My account will disabled permanently after one month.

Pls is there I might get back to my Facebook account. As now I can’t even create new accounts because I’m track by Facebook

Who else is experiencing this accounts lockedout

Both accounts is over 11 years plus

