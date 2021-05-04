Facebook Is Suing Me For This

I am a developer, I have Instagram saver which uses sessions to get data and also Facebook story saver on play store. I monetize using Facebook Audience Network, that’s where they got my information because I do receive payments with them, they have disabled my Facebook and Instagram plus my FAN accounts with some funds and are threatening to sue me if I don’t stop my apps and also give them information about the apps I have created.

I need help on what to do and what kind of action can they take upon me.

Below is the pdf the sent to me.

Mod please move it to the appropriate section