Fact Check: Can A Nigerian Really Make It Legitimately In Dubai?

Whenever I post videos and threads here, sometimes I do notice some people’s negative comments on my threads; all pointing to one thing; they don’t believe my posts.

First, I want you to know I am a Nigerian living fine in Dubai (legitimately)

Second, all my videos are based on factual information. My sources are from my experience and realities of Nigerians over here too.

Lastly, if you love and adore Nigeria, great! My videos are for people hoping to come to Dubai, UAE or any other Arab countries for greener pastures.

Now that aside, do Nigerians really make it in Dubai and UAE as a whole… Yes (although, as expected, not everybody)

How do they do it and how can you grow yourself in Dubai even as a Nigerian? It is mainly by working hard and working smart.

1) To work smart, don’t depend on menial or 1000 dirhams jobs like construction, cleaning, car wash etc. Yes, these jobs can sustain you but if you want to be able to save and spend better, you will need to aim higher.

It is rare to find nationalities like Phillipines doing these menial jobs because they are very resilient when it comes to working at their dream positions.

You may say they employ based on nationality, but what are you bringing to the table? You speak English better, that’s not the only thing needed. How about

2) Experience; I keep saying it experience is golden over here. Companies want you to say you have experience in your field; thats the first thing they wanna hear before seeing your certificate.

3) Get a certification course; This is for folks who don’t have certificates in the professional line like Law, Medicine, Engineering etc or looking for a more flexible career. There are many job courses you can do at Dubai that their pay are more than menial jobs. They include;

Barista, Safety, Caregiver, Life Guard, Graphics Design CNA, and I.T. all affordable and lucrative courses. You can even study one of these courses before coming to Dubai.

Although I explained them all with their full prices and potential returns in my video, I will explain two here.

CNA- this course is for people looking to be assistant nurses, it takes about 3-4 months and the pay is around 3000(#300,000+) or more dirhams per month

Barista – Coffee business is so lucrative in Dubai. This course teaches you how to brew coffee. Lessons can take a week or two weeks max. pay ranges from 1500 -2000 dirhams.

Yes, it is not a crime to start small. I started as a car washer too when I got to Dubai I 2015, I washed more than 150 cars in a week but I didn’t stop there, I went for certifications and now I thank God today.

Trust me, Nigerians are making it through these jobs, you can do them to grow too. Thanks.

Source

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iugZ2APjEpo