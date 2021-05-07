Family Releases Obituary Of Ada Jesus (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The family of comedienne, Mmesoma Mercy Nnadi aka Ada Jesu, has released her obituary.

According to the obituary, The comedienne will be laid to rest in Oguta, Imo state on Friday, May 28. A Christian Wake Keep and Comedy nite will be held in her honor on Thursday, May 27.

Ada Jesus who had been battling with a protracted Kidney ailment, suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, April 20, and died on Wednesday, April 21.

