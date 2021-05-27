Farouk Yahaya: El-Rufai Congratulates New Chief Of Army Staff

The Governor of Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya.

Malam El-Rufai said that he wishes newly appointed COAS every success in taking the Nigerian Army to greater heights, building on the efforts of his predecessors, including Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru of blessed memory.

The Government of Kaduna State is elated with the appointment of Major General Yahaya having worked closely with him when he meritoriously served as General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna covering Kaduna, Niger, Kano and Jigawa States.

He exhibited hard work and foresight in helping to manage the security challenges of the state when he served as GOC.

Governor El-Rufai has, on behalf of the people and government of Kaduna State, congratulated the new Chief of Army Staff and wished him success and God’s guidance in this onerous task.

The Kaduna State Government is looking forward to working with the newly appointed COAS to advance peace and security in Kaduna State.



