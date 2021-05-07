Fasting: The Three Dimensions

All praises to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. We seek refuge in Allah from the accursed satan.

“O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous” – (Quran 2:183)

Fasting can be referred to as the voluntary abstinence from food and drink for a specified period of time. Generally, the degree and period of abstinence differ in the various types of fasting; some people may abstain from food only, others may take only water or fruit juice, some fasts are undergone without food or drink, and even prolonged over several days depending on the individual.

Although fasting may be employed by various individuals at any period for several reasons, the voluntary ritual fast as a human endeavor is observed only in the religious traditions. Many of the great religions of the world; Judaism, Buddhism, Jainism, Christianity, and most notably Islam amongst others, have a fasting tradition.

Globally, fasting as a religious ritual is arguably most widely associated with Islam. The annual fast through the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, and is compulsory for every healthy, sane, non-pregnant adult Muslim. Fasting in Islam is from dawn till sunset and entails not only the abstinence from food, drink, and sexual relations, but also emphasizes the propriety of speech and conduct. In addition, Muslims are exhorted to remember God much in contemplation, to increase worship and prayers, to recite the Quran much, and to carry out many charitable acts during the fast of Ramadan.

We would briefly examine some benefits of fasting on the three dimensions of human existence: the body, mind, and soul, in further recognition of another of the countless blessings Allah has bestowed on us as Muslims with the revelation of the verse in the introduction above, several centuries ago.