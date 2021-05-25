Father And Mother Abandon Six Children For Landlady, Go Their Separate Ways (Photo)

Teens Coach and Mentor, Ossai Ogaga Darlington has shared the plight of six children that were abandoned by their parents.

Focus Naija can report that the teen mentor had stepped out to get bean cakes from a seller at Ovwian, Delta State when he ran into the children and the landlady that brought them to the police station to report the case.

According to their narration, the father of the kids was the first to abscond before their mother who hails from Calabar left them and disappeared into thin air.

The landlady who has been feeding them after the disappearance of their parents disclosed that she was able to trace the father of the kids but he said he has given them to their mother as gifts.

She also said that the children’s grandmother supported her son’s decision to abandon them citing freedom to marry many wives as an excuse.

Watch the video below;

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2823673891215108&id=100007175746173&anchor_composer=false