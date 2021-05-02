Father Stops His Son From Marrying Lady Who Had An Affair With Him Years Ago

A young lady has shared a sad story about her love life.

The woman took to social media to narrate how her boyfriend’s father stopped his son from getting married to her, because they had an affair years ago.

She wrote; “Please let nobody judge me. I had an affair with my boyfriend’s father years before I knew his son.

Three years ago, my boyfriend proposed to me and his father is saying over his dead body would he see us get married.

He invited me over a week ago to come and see him, but I refused to go because I know he wants something to do with me. Should I tell my fiance or continue to fight the battle?”



https://dailytimes.ng/nigerian-father-stops-son-from-marrying-lady-who-also-had-an-affair-with-him-years-ago/