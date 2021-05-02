Fayose Bemoans FG’s Silence On ₦13 Billion Ikoyi Loot, Magu’s Prosecution

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Lagos- Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has bemoaned the silence of the federal government on the N13 billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos in April 2017.

The money $43m, N23.2m and £27,800 were blown open after a whistleblower informed the EFCC about its location in Osborne road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ambassador Ayodele Oke, a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and his wife, Folashade were indicted and arraigned by the EFCC.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Independent in Lagos, Fayose who accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of insincerity in their dealings with Nigerians said till now, the Muhammadu Buhari government has not told Nigerians what has happened to the money.

He also wondered why the presidency has been silent on the outcome of the investigation Ibrahim Magu, former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said “This is why the APC must not return in 2023. You cannot come to equity without clean hands. You can’t give a resemblance that you are ‘Mr Clean’ when you are really not. By all these their actions, it shows that they are not sincere with Nigerians. Information has clearly told us that all the assets they claimed to seize have been sold by the EFCC”.

“Majority of the people who are supposed to be prosecuted are not tried. Till now, there is no information about the money discovered in Ikoyi apartment”.

“Magu was investigated and they told us many stories about him. Till now, there is no information on outcome of his investigation. They lied against the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen. If you say people commit crime and you paint terrible pictures of them, at the end of the day, you know that you are doing them for political reasons”.

“If I had played games with them, maybe I will not be prosecuted after leaving office. That is not the nation we want. This anti-corruption war, are they winning it? This war against insecurity, are they winning it?”

“This economic war, are they winning it? Unemployment, are they winning it? The answer is no! Nigerians are disappointed. Do you see a president who has refused to sign the Electoral Bill before the last election and up till now, almost two years after the election, he has refused to sign it”.

“Sincerely, it is strange, unwarranted and unfortunate. Everybody knows Magu’s hands was unclean and he was only representing certain interests in EFCC. But when he moved against their interests, all they needed to do was to pull out Magu by force. The APC government is a chop-by-chop government. After Magu has chop enough, they said Magu go and sit down. If he doesn’t want to go, then they pull him out by force”.

“If the same Magu that DSS wrote damning reports about him is not being prosecuted, what did they write about me that I have been facing prosecution for how many months?”

“Do you hear about Gbenga Daniel’s case anymore? Do you hear about Alao-Akala’s case anymore? You won’t hear about these cases anymore since they are now in APC. In the North, do you hear the cases of most of the people they charge to court again? No, because the moment you decamp to APC, you will become a saint”.

“They are the ones that will teach you how to steal and they are the ones that will tell you how to keep it. If you are caught, they are the ones that will provide protection for you. That is what APC is all about”.

https://independent.ng/fayose-bemoans-fgs-silence-on-n13b-ikoyi-loot-magus-prosecution/