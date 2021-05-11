FCT Police Arrest Six Kidnap Kingpins

Six Kidnap kingpins responsible for abductions and kidnappings both in Gwagwalada and Kwali Council areas have been arrested in a major breakthrough by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

PRNigeria gathered that the police arrested the suspects at different locations after intelligence gathering.

A senior operative involved in the anti-kidnapping operation told PRNigeria that the dens for keeping hostages pending payment of ransom were also discovered.

He said: “After undertaking surveillance and intelligence gathering, the special anti-kidnapping squad of the police command successfully arrested six suspects who were behind major kidnapping and abduction at Tungan Maji in Gwagwalada and Kwaita in Kwalli axis.

“They were arrested at different locations after tracing the hideouts where they normally kept their hostages. We are still trailing other suspects.”



