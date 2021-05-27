FFK Finds Love Again, Now Dating A Stunning Ex Beauty Queen (Pics)

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has found love again. This time, the lawyer and politician is head over heels is in love with a beauty queen, Miss Ezenwa Chika Nerita who was crowned as Queen of Aso International 2019/2020.

This comes a few months after he parted ways with the mother of his four sons, Precious Chikwendu.

His new boo, Nerita was present two days ago at the birthday celebration of his triplets in Abuja and was seen visibly coordinating and entertaining guests.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/5/lib-exclusive-femi-fani-kayode-finds-love-again-meet-his-new-boo-nerita-photos.html