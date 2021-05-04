FG Again Extends NIN Deadline By 8 Weeks

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage and verification by eight weeks, till June 30, 2021.

The extension which was disclosed in a jointly signed statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), is said to be because of requests by stakeholders so as to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

The meeting which was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, was attended by the the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof Umar Dambatta, the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Azeez, amongst others.

The statement read in part: “The postponement of the deadline was also based on the request by stakeholders for an extension till 30th of June in order to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

“Significant progress has been made in the NIN-SIM verification process. For example, almost 54 Million people have obtained their NIN and this can translate to up to 190 Million mobile numbers, since empirical evidence suggests that each unique NIN maps to 3 to 4 phone lines. The much awaited Android enrolment system is now ready for deployment and this has the potential to significantly accelerate the speed and ease of enrolments.

“Furthermore, the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs.”

“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension. Dr Pantami wishes to thank Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise. He again reiterated government’s commitment to continually taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.”



SOURCE