FG Suspends 132 Nigerians From Air Travel For Violating Covid-19 Protocol

Presidential Steering Committee On Covid-19 Has Suspended Another 132 Air Passengers From Travelling Due To their Violation Of Covid-19 Protocols on return to Nigeria.

A Statement Issued On Thursday By The Committee And Signed By Its Chairman And Secretary To Government Of The Federation, Boss Mustapha, Says The Identified Individuals Failed To Observe The Mandatory Protocols Put In Place Against The Spread Of The Pandemic.

According To The Statement, The Affected Persons, who are all Nigerians Arrived the country Through The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, and have Been Declared Persons Of Interest On Account Of Posing Considerable Danger To Overall Public Health

Members Of The Public Are By This Notice Advised That These Persons Of Interest Constitute An Immediate Health Hazard To The Society.

They Must Therefore Transport Themselves Safely, To The Nearest State Public Health Departments Within 48 hours Of This Notice For Immediate Evaluation And Call The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry Of Health On 08036134672 Or 08032461990 For Further Directions.

The Committee Shall In Addition, Take Further Steps To Sanction These Violators, which include Disabling Their Travel Passports For A Period Not Less Than One Year.

https://ait.live/fg-suspends-another-132-nigerians-from-air-travel-for-violating-covid-19-protocols/