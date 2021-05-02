FindHinyUmoren: Missing Job Seeker In Uyo Killed & Buried

On the 29th of April, a Twitter user @Umohuduak1 raised alarm over her missing friend

Y’all my friend @HinyHumoren is in trouble and she needs our help.

I’m currently in Lagos and I can’t help than to put this out there.

Earlier today she told me she was going for a job interview at airport road which is quite far from her house.



https://www.nairaland.com/6531273/lady-goes-missing-during-job

Subsequently, suspects were arrested. You can find the thread below;

https://www.nairaland.com/6533116/hiny-umoren-two-suspects-arrested

Few minutes ago, her friend @Umohuduak1 that raised the alarm just posted this on Twitter.

Friends, it is with a heavy heart I type to inform us that our friend, @HinyHumoren who was reported missing some days ago, has been found dead.

She was murdered and buried in a shallow grave by her abductor, Uduak Frank Akpan.

#RIPHinyHumoren

https://twitter.com/Intel_PoolNg/status/1388765446455930883?s=19

Why are humans so wicked? Why!!!

I pray her friends and family find the strength to bear this loss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqxYPsm4EF0