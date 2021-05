A fire has broken out at a warehouse in Gishiri, along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, in Abuja’s Maitama District.

Details are still emerging as to the cause of the fire.

Videos that have emerged from the scene on social media show plumes of smoke billowing on Thursday night.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-fire-outbreak-at-warehouse-in-abujas-maitama

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THdbbWBffUg