First Made-in-Nigeria AK-47 or codenamed OBJ006 by the Army, in Kaduna. It’s mass produced by Dicon and with same capability as an AK47. Dicon is also producing NR-1 rifle and a Marom Dolphin bullet proof vest. They increased the production plant last year.

https://mobile.twitter.com/OvieAli/status/1390044113194659843