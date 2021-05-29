Fleeing Inksnation CEO, Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu Arrested By EFCC

The Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu, operator of the Inks Nation Ponzi Scheme.

Authorities at the antigraft agency say the suspect who had been at large was finally arrested on Thursday, May 27, 2021, and has made a useful statement.

Omotade-Sparks who hails from Badagry Lagos State was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed. He is the alleged mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over Thirty-Two Million Naira.

He had floated a phony online digital currency called “Pinkoin” which lured many Nigerians to invest between One Thousand Naira to One Hundred Thousand Naira with a promise of unrealistic returns and went ahead to distribute a payment card called “Pink Card” to further confuse his victims.

Omotade-Sparks equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme.

The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution. He will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

