Nigerian Football Consultant, Ikechukwu Makes Case For Ease Of Doing Business In Nigeria

Nigeria-born entrepreneur, football consultant and media practitioner, Ikechukwu Anyaegbudike has weighed in on the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

In a recent statement made available to the Press, Monday, in Abuja, the Dubai-based media practitioner and football consultant, lamented the poor rating of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He harped on the need to put in place measures that will ease the cost of running businesses in Nigeria. He further stated that Africa needs a deliberate industrialisation drive policy to take the continent out of the grip of poverty, reduce unemployment and in the process, help reduce the rate of idle hands that are in turn major tools for insecurity in the continent especially Nigeria.

“Africa’s biggest problem is obviously the inability to harness its natural and human resources. We have everything it takes to lead the global economy. But there are alot of things we are purposely neglecting in error; and I believe that all these are as a result of leadership (deficiency). We need our industries to start functioning. We need to build our industries, it is the mechanism we need in saving Africa from this sham of youth unemployment and underdevelopment,” Ikechukwu said.

Furthermore, the graduate of business information system from East London said, “the continent of Africa possesses over 50% of the earth’s resources, yet we still import 92% of what we use in Africa. Our intra-trade within Africa is less than 13%. This is to show you where we rank on the list of continents, economy-wise, amidst our wealth which is largely human and natural resources. We need to end all these limitations once and for all, and approach our problems with pragmatic solutions.

“Nonetheless, my happiness is that Africa is reinventing its wheels gradually, with some amazing young Pan-Africanists and leaders changing the narratives. The likes of Ghanaian Freedom Jacob Ceaser (Osagifo) are practical examples of the Africa we should start building. He is doing alot in Ghana, in terms of reducing the housing deficit in Ghana. And now, he is building the Petronial City, a city that will be driven by industrialization. I think, that is the direction to go.

We need to start creating policies that will enable ease of doing Businesses in Africa. We have to engage the youths in driving our economy. Between the ages of 13 to 35 makes up 55% of the African Population, in terms of age group. The implication of this is that we need more youth involvement in our business environments, and that can only be achieved when we create a viable business environment, one that works for all, regardless of social class or access to political power” Mr Ikechukwu Anyaegbudike concluded.



