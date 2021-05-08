Footballer Aaron Samuel & His Wife Split 4 Months After Welcoming 2nd Baby (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Footballer, Aaron Samuel, and his wife, Chinwe Aaron, have reportedly split and they have adjusted their Instagram accounts accordingly.

Chinwe, whose Instagram bio used to read: “Wife, mummy & chic” now reads, “A full chic”.

She has also deleted all of Aaron Samuel’s photos from her Instagram.

Also, Aaron Samuel has made his Instagram account private.

According to reports, the couple split over infidelity.

Chinwe reportedly couldn’t continue with the marriage after she discovered her husband was allegedly having an affair with a popular Nigerian celebrity.

Aaron Samuel has reportedly moved out of their shared home and is currently squatting at his friend’s place at Ajah, Lagos.

Aaron Samuel Olanare is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Chinese Super League club Changchun Yat.

Aaron and Chinwe got married in 2018 and are have two children. Their second child, Brian, is only 4 months old.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/5/footballer-aaron-samuel-and-wife-chinwe-reportedly-split-4-months-after-welcoming-their-second-child.html