#FreeNathanielOlayinka: 400L FUNAAB Student Kidnapped! Angry Students Protest! (Pics)

#FreeNathanielOlayinka: FUNAAB students protest against the abduction of one of them, Nathaniel Olayinka.

A FUNAAB STUDENT GOT KIDNAPPED AND EVERYBODY IN OGUN STATE IS ACTING LIKE IT IS SOMETHING NORMAL even the Governor of the state is yet to say anything about this.

Is people getting kidnapped and kidnappers demanding for Ransom d new NORMAL?
#FreeFunaabite
#Freenathanielolayinka

https://mobile.twitter.com/FcMglobal/status/1396742703761793024

A 400-level student of FUNAAB, Olayinka Toyinbo, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Odeda, Ogun State. Demanding 50M ransom.
#freeourSTUDENTS
#freenathanielolayinka
#freeFUNAABite

https://mobile.twitter.com/9jaMouthpiece/status/1396728761043783685

“Na book I come read no be ransom I come pay”

