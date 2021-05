Fuji Maestro Adewale Ayuba Builds Multimillion Naira Mansion in Ikene Remo, Bags Chieftaincy

Popular Nigerian musician and fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba has bag a chieftaincy title Otunba Aare Bobaselu of Ikenneland and also built a multimillion naira mansion in the community Ikene Remo Ogun state.