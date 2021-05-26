Fumigation: 100 Ekiti Students Hospitalised After Inhaling Chemicals

Students of the College of Health and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti on Wednesday went on rampage after 100 of their colleagues collapsed for allegedly inhaling chemicals during a fumigation exercise on the campus.

The Nation gathered the students collapsed while writing their examinations after inhaling chemicals when operatives of the Federal Fire Service were undertaking a fumigation exercise.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent no fewer than 100 students slumped and were rushed to hospitals outside the campus for medical treatment.

It was learnt some of the hospitalised students were said to be asthmatic and developed complications as a result of the leaked chemicals inhaled during the exercise.

Enraged by the development, the teeming students mobilised and besieged the institution’s administrative unit to demand explanation from the management.

The protest later turned violent as the administrative building, lectures’ rooms, vehicles of lecturers and other properties worth millions were destroyed by the rampaging, forcing lecturers and other staff to scamper for safety.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Filani, confirmed the incident, saying the situation was under control and normalcy had been restored.

“Earlier today I received a call from the provost of the College of Technology as regards the situation in the institution. What we understand was that the school has received a memo from the Federal Fire Service that fumigation will be done.

“The fumigation was carried out today but unfortunately the immolation created panic and more than that was adverse effects on over 100 students who were hospitalized at the Ijero state Specialist Hospital.

“While 64 have been discharged and about 34 of them still in the facility. Most of them are in good condition. We had sent two to the FETHI for close observation and to ensure that they are in good state and one is undergoing investigation in the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital.

“We are monitoring the situation in order to ensure everyone is safe. We have mobilized additional doctors and nurses, oxygen cylinders to the hospital to make sure that everybody is safe,” he said.

Filani disclosed some operatives of the Fire Service that undertook the fumigation exercise have been arrested for thorough investigation.



https://thenationonlineng.net/100-students-hospitalised-after-inhaling-chemicals-in-ekiti/