‘Future Is Female: Men Have Failed, Let The Women Rule At Political Levels’ (Photos)

By on No Comment

The Future Is Female: Nigerian men have failed, let our mothers and sister’s rule at local,state and federal level.

Nigerian men have introduced thuggery and bullion van bribery into politics. They have caused wars and insecurity through selfish actions across the nation.

Nigerian men have led the country since 1960 and turned the country to the poverty and corruption capital and the third most misgoverned nation in the world. It is time we gave our mothers and sisters the leadership role in the nation.

‘Future Is Female: Men Have Failed, Let The Women Rule At Political Levels’ (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.