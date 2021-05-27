Gani Adams: South-West ‘Ready To Die’ In Pursuit Of Oduduwa Republic

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams on Thursday said the Yoruba nation agitators are ready to go any length, even die in the push to actualize the dream of Oduduwa Republic.

According to him, the South-West reserves the legitimate right to struggle for Oodua Republic and some people are determined to pursue it.

Adams, who is also the former leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) stated this while lamenting that the Yoruba Nation Republic struggle has been hijacked by top politicians in the region.

“It is unfortunate that some people are determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators. Unfolding events in the last few weeks have shown that some prominent politicians have hijacked the struggle for the actualization of the O’odua Republic.

“It is an attempt to distract us from the true and original intention of the struggle.

“But I want to say it here that the struggle to seek a new nation is the legitimate rights that we are determined to live and die for and we wouldn’t waiver in our beliefs and determination to liberate our race,” he said.



