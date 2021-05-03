German Police Uncovers World’s Largest Child Abuse Website With 400,000 Users

Cops in Germany have discovered the world’s largest underground website for child pornography after delving into the darkweb.

The extreme site had over 400,000 users and enabled paedophiles from across the world to exchange and share child sexual images.

Prosecutors in Germany confirmed that four people connected to the platform, BOYSTOWN, have subsequently been arrested.

It is believed the platform has been up and running since June 2019 and was only accessible through the ‘Darknet,’ reports Reuters.

The Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office and the BKA Federal Police confirmed the platform allowed paedophiles to exchange footage with each other in chat areas as well as via voice channels.

Prosecutors said: “Among the images and video recordings shared were also recordings of the most severe sexual abuse of young children.”

Police raids in mid-April at seven addresses led to the arrest of three main suspects who are accused of operating and maintaining the platform.

The suspects are a 40-year-old man living in Paderborn in western Germany, a 49-year-old man from the Munich area and a 58-year-old man from northern Germany who has been living in South America for several years, police said.

One of the platforms most active users have also been arrested by cops. The 64-year-old from Hamburg, was arrested on suspicion of having registered as a member of the platform in July 2019 and having posted over 3,500 contributions on the site.

Police officers confirmed that the website has now been shut down and taken offline.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/german-cops-bust-worlds-largest-24027506