Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo Sleeps At Africa Financing Summit In France (Pix)

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo Sleeps at Africa Financing Summit in France (Video)

A video which showed moment Ghana’s 77-year-old President, Nana Akufo-Addo dozed off at the recently concluded Africa Financing Summit in France has been shared online, IgbereTV reports.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo has successfully secured a loan facility for Ghana in France.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbnfZRei5bo

https://igberetvnews.com/1391113/ghanas-president-nana-akufo-addo-sleeps-africa-financing-summit-france-video/