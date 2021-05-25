Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo Sleeps At Africa Financing Summit In France (Pix)

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo Sleeps at Africa Financing Summit in France (Video)

A video which showed moment Ghana’s 77-year-old President, Nana Akufo-Addo dozed off at the recently concluded Africa Financing Summit in France has been shared online, IgbereTV reports.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo has successfully secured a loan facility for Ghana in France.

