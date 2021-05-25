Ghastly Accident On Calabar Itu Highway (Graphic Photos)

Road passengers traveling to Calabar, the Cross River State capital were on Monday 24th May, 2021 involved in a road accident, WonderTV media reports.

According to a Facebook user @Charles Bassey, the incident occurred along Calabar Itu Highway off Odiok.

The passengers left Urua Ekpa Park in an eighteen seater Cross Lines bus heading to Calabar when the sad incident happened.

He called on the general public to please check within themselves if there is any of their relatives who embarked on a journey to Calabar from Urua Ekpa Park, they should call them to be sure that they are not among the victims of the road accident.

He post reads;

“Please if you have any of ur family members who was traveling to calabar from urua ekpa Park.

Plssss call them cos an accident just happened at calabar itu highway off odiok”.

https://www.facebook.com/wondertvofficial/posts/281370703722474