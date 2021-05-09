Girl Caught After Giving A Baby Bleach To Drink (Video)

A young girl identified as Mmesoma has been caught after she gave a baby bleach to drink, IgbereTV reports.

Mmesoma said she was promised N20k by one Chisom to carry out the act. She said that Chisom promised to give her the money after the baby has been confirmed dead. Mmesoma stated that she knows the baby’s mother

Mmesoma said she had never done the same thing to other babies under her care.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1lHhAulitI

https://igberetvnews.com/1389463/girl-caught-giving-baby-bleach-drink-video/