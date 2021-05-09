Goodluck Jonathan Congratulates Reno Omokri On Baby’s Dedication (Photos)

Former President Goodluck has congratulated his acolyte Reno Omokri on the dedication of the latter’s child, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Jonathan’s message was shared on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday.

“I congratulate Pastor Reno Omokri and his family on the dedication of their daughter, Weyinmi Ebele, at the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church,” Jonathan’s message began.

The former president middle name his Ebele.

“May my namesake, Baby Ebele, grow up in wisdom and stature and in favour with God and man. And may she display the same spirit of loyalty, intelligence, and a very high level of commitment that Reno typifies. In Christ’s Name,” he concluded the message, signing off with the initials GEJ.



https://twitter.com/GEJonathan/status/1390989146961981441?s=20

Mr Omokri, 47, welcomed his fourth child on February 15.

He said in a February 23 Twitter post that only he and his wife knew she was pregnant, advising others to keep private matters off social media.