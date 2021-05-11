Governor Emmanuel Visits, Donates To Families Of Deceased Police Officers

Gov. Emmanuel Visits, Donates To Families Of Deceased Police Officers (Photos)

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has comisserated with the state Police Command over the loss of officers of the Police force in the wake of attacks on security formations in the state, Igbere TV reports.

Governor Emmanuel gave the condolences when he led members of the state Executive council to commiserate with the state police authorities at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo.

The Governor expressed grief on the loss of officers and men of the police force to assailants who have torched no fewer than four stations , killing some officers of the force in the process.

“I condole with the command over the loss of men and assets to the recent security skirmishes witnessed in the state. I pray God’s consolation for the families of the policemen who lost their breadwinners.

“In addition to the financial support I have given the deceased families, we will do all within our power to support our men in uniform to end the new wave of criminality in the state,” he stated.

He said that he decided to visit the command to express his heartfelt sympathy following the ugly incidences , stressing that the lives of every police officer is important to him.

Governor Emmanuel used the occasion to advise the police officers not to be discouraged by the prevailing circumstance , assuring that the state administration is solidly behind them in their determination to bring the new wave of attack under control.

While appreciating the efforts of the state command in handling of security, the Governor urged the police not to rest in it oars to nip insecurity in the bud.

He announced a donation of N60 Million to the families of the deceased policemen, calling on Non Governmental Organisations , NGOs, Public Spirited Individuals and other Foundations to fund security as well as take up the sponsorship of the deceased children in academics and other endeavours .

Receiving the Governor, the state Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew expressed delight at the visit, describing it as a morale booster to the command.

The CP decried the loss of 21 personnel, 9 vehicles and 11 firearms to the attack which he said started in February this year and assured that the police is determined to bring the perpetrators to book.

https://igberetvnews.com/1389616/gov-emmanuel-visits-donates-families-deceased-police-officers-photos/