Governor Ikpeazu Meets Abia-Born Innovator Who Created Mini Transformer (Photos)

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has met with Ohafia local government area Abia-Born innovator, Solomon Ukaoha who created mini power transformer following a publication by ABN TV on Sunday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m1T1lSjqow

The mini transformer works with crude oil.

The 24-year-old innovator who had in an interaction with our correspondent demanded a 4-year training to enable him perfect his skills had his dream come to reality when the governor awarded him full 5-year undergraduate scholarship

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/after-abn-tvs-publication-ikpeazu-meets-abia-born-innovator-who-created-mini-transformer-photos/