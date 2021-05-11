Governor Ikpeazu Spits Fire As Gunmen Burn Abia Police Station, Vehicles, Others

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed anger over an attack on Mike Okiro Police Station located along Umuahia-Uzoakoli Road, close to Ubani market, insisting that perpetrators will not go unpunished, ABN TV report.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor through the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu announced that the attack which occurred around 9:45am on Sunday was allegedly carried out by unidentified arsonists who came in a hummer bus, 2 Sienna mini vans and 3 motorcycles.

He added that while two vehicles, two motorcycles, stationeries, and office equipment inside the police station were set on fire, there were no human casualties or loss of weapons.

The Commissioner added that the station was deemed vulnerable to attacks following evaluation of security review of credible intelligence, leading to evacuation of personnel 3 weeks earlier.

The governor insisted that there will be no hiding place for anyone responsible for attacks on security agents of facilities, warning that attacks on police personnel portends a grave danger to the entire citizenry.

The release partly reads, “The Government of Abia State condemns in its totality the attacks on security agents and facilities across the country and warn those responsible for those in Abia that they will certainly not escape the long arm of the law as our security architecture in the State is robust enough to bring them to justice.

“Attacks on security agents, particularly men of the Nigeria Police Force, constitute danger to everyone in our society and we call on citizens and leaders to come together and work to end such needless and mindless acts immediately.

“Those who feel aggrieved must find peaceful means of ventilating their grievances and agitating for redress as provided for in our constitution rather than take the laws into their hands.

“Law-abiding members of the public are advised to maintain vigilance and go about their normal businesses but ensure they return home before the curfew hours of 8.00pm to 6.00am as Abia State Government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, will not spare any resource in ensuring the safety of all citizens and visitors alike to the State, as well as bring criminal elements to justice swiftly.

“Meanwhile, all relevant agencies involved in enforcing the curfew are requested to continue to exempt members of the public on essential duties including medical personnel, journalists, men of the fire service, with their properly identified vehicles, etc.”

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/ikpeazu-spits-fire-as-gunmen-attack-abia-police-station-burn-vehicles-others/