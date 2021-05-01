Governor Umahi Directs Immediate Deployment Of Security To Ebonyi Airport Site

Gov. Umahi Directs Immediate Deployment Of Security To Ebonyi International Airport Site

Governor David Nweze Umahi has warned criminal elements masquerading in the State to keep off the shores of the Ebonyi or risk being tracked down to face the full weight of the law, IgbereTV reports.

Governor Umahi gave the warning while inspecting the progress of work with security chiefs at the Ebonyi International Airport, Abakaliki.

Governor Umahi who was speaking on the heels of the recent criminal threat on the workers of the site by unknown gunmen recently directed Security Agencies to fully mobilize to the site to forestall the recurrence of such attacks.

While explaining that the visit was to encourage the workers after the unfortunate attack, Governor Umahi assured that such an incident would not repeat itself at the site.

He said;

“Let me say that what happened here a few days ago when some criminals after going to their village where they have land squabbles, came here and started chasing workers will never happen again.

“My directive is that if they see anyone with a weapon, they should demobilize the person. These criminals are not ESN or IPOB, they are just pure criminals that are going about robbing people and inflicting fears on people and that is why I have directed Security Chiefs to mobilize to this place and block all the entrances leading to this airport.

“I have also directed the leaders of Ezza North and South to warn their people because of it happens again, we will demobilize from the site.

"I want to commend the service chiefs for their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of our people and we will give them all the supports they need."



