Governor Umahi: Ebubeagu Has Come To Stay

JUST IN!!! Ebubeagu Has Come To Stay, Says Governor Umahi (Photos)

…Appeals to youths to avoid crimes

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State on Tuesday said the newly established Ebubeagu Security Network has come to stay.

IGBERE TV reports that Umahi made this known at a novelty football match where he was was a Special Guest of Honour.

The event was part of the ongoing 2021 Governor David Nweze Umahi’s Annual School Sports at the Ebonyi South Zone holding at the Government Secondary School Okposi.

In his address during the match played by his alma mater, Government Secondary School Afikpo and St. Michael’s College Oshiri, he expressed his worries about the carriers of fake news.

In his words:

“It is very unfortunate that our people have taken so much into social media.”

On the news making the rounds on the social media that there was suicide bomber’s attack in Afikpo, Gov. Umahi said:

“I have received a lot of calls that there is a Fulani Herdsman suicide bomber in Afikpo and this is really unfortunate. It is an accident that happened, self-inflicted accident by a Mobile Policeman who is not a Fulani man”.

He further warned against creating unnecessary fears in the minds of the people noting that there is no suicide bomber or bombing in Ebonyi State.

He urged the people of Afikpo to go about their normal businesses peacefully.

In respect to the the South East regional security outfit, Ebube-Agu, Gov. Umahi pointed out that:

“Ebube-Agu has come to stay. Ebube-Agu is backed by law which is a lawful demand by the good people of the South East and it’s very unfortunate that some people believe that everything is politics. If you are law-abiding and you are in the state, you will enjoy the protection of the conventional security and the Ebube-Agu Security”.

While speaking further on the functions of the regional security outfit, he said:

“Ebube-Agu can arrest by the reason of the law. Ebube-Agu has the powers to arrest and send the person to the Police to prosecute”.

Gov. Umahi also urged the youths to eschew violence and criminality.

“Finally, let me appeal to our youths. You have no reason to be into crimes; you have no reason to be brainwashed… We have made contingent provision for our youths, empowerment for them. If you still engage in any form of criminality, you will regret it.”

On the Sit-at-Home Order slated to hold on the 29th and 30th May, 2021 as ordered by IPOB, Gov. Umahi reminded the people that: “The Biafra we need is this development that we are doing. Anywhere the South East people are being marginalized, we are articulating them and we are taking them to the national.”

Gov. Umahi is hopeful that at the end of all the competitions, with participants from primary and secondary schools in the state, tertiary institutions and the Development Centres, with grand finale in Abakaliki, those that will represent the state in future Sports events will emerge.

The winners in the Zone will be heading to the State capital, Abakaliki to compete with other Zonal champions in order to decide the overall best teams.



