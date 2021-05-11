Governor Umahi To Commission World Class Medical University In Ebonyi (Photos)

Gov. Umahi Set To Commission World Class Medical University In Ebonyi (Photos)

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State is set to commission World Class Medical University.

Speaking with IGBERE TV correspondent, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said the gigantic project when completed will put an end to medical tourism outside Nigeria by many Nigerians.

Mr Nwaze who said the World Class University which will be commissioned in few weeks will equally attract foreigners to Ebonyi State.

According to him, “This is the result of having a committed, focused and dedicated Governor whose interest is for the betterment of his subordinates.”

He said : “This is where we are; a medical university that will end foreign medical adventure by Nigerians and attract foreigners to our own Ebonyi State.”

“Governor David Nweze Umahi has written his name in the sand of time.”

IGBERE TV gathered that the World Class Medical University when completed will treat renal malfunctions, perform kidney transplant, etc.

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1389599/gov-umahi-set-commission-world-class-medical-university-ebonyi-photos/