Groom Shows Off What He Gave His In-Laws For Traditional Wedding In Enugu (Pix)

“My In-Laws Deserve More Than This” – Groom Shows Off What He Gave His In-Laws For Traditional Wedding In Enugu

A groom from Benue state, Prince Aondona Ornguga has shown off the livestock he presented to his wife’s family during their traditional wedding held in Enugu, IgbereTV reports.

Prince Aondona Ornguga posted photos of the cow, two goats, a pig and said that the chickens were on fire so he couldn’t capture them.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, he wrote;

“My in-law’s deserve more than this.

I nyam mom kpa i ban ga.

Hastings Uhia the chickens you saw me with is on fire now so i couldn’t capture them.

#Godaboveall”

