Gulak: Northern Youths Give Uzodinma 2 Weeks To Produce Killers; Threaten Revenge

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, to immediately bring the killer(s) of the ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak, to justice.

The youths threatened to declare Governor Uzodinma persona non grata in the entire northern soil.

A statement from its National President, Isah Abubakar, noted, “It’s so pathetic and saddened the continuous killing and lawlessness going on in the South Eastern part of Nigeria. The government of Imo State must give an account of those who killed Gulak. The continuous killing of Northern and destruction of security facilities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated.”

The group urged the federal government to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property and act appropriately so as to avoid the current situation from escalating to a civil war.

It explained that the government should take note that it would not allow the killer(s) of Ahmed Gulak to go unpunished, stressing that the Imo State Governor, who is the chief security officer, must bring those involved in the assassination to justice.

According to the statement, “Let us state categorically that northern youths will do everything within their powers to force the government of Imo State to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. The Imo State Governor and other South East Governors should take note that we shall not accept the continued killing of Northerners and Northern elites in their region as we shall take revenge henceforth.”

It gave the Governor of Imo two weeks to carry out the investigation or they shall declare him persona non grata across the entire Northern soil.



