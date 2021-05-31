Gulak’s Death: It’s Too Early For Uzodinma To Assume Assassination – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma was hasty in pronouncing that the death of APC chieftain, Ahmed Gulak was a political assassination.

In a broadcast on Monday, Governor Uzodinma expressed shock over the killing of the APC stalwart, describing the incident as an unfortunate clear case of political assassination, a sentiment that Governor Wike did not share.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Wike said his Imo counterpart should have exercised patience and allow the security agencies to do the job for which they were established.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/05/31/gulaks-death-its-too-early-for-uzodinma-to-assume-political-assassination-wike/amp/?__twitter_impression=true