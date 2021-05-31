Gulak’s Murder Is Barbaric And Callous – Ovie Omo-Agege

KILLING OF GULAK CALLOUS, BABRBARIC—OMO-AGEGE

…. SAYS PERPETRATORS, SPONSORS MUST BE FISHED OUT

The Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned the murder of Ahmed Gulak, former Political Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gulak was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State at the weekend.

Describing the assassination as wicked, dastardly, callous and barbaric, he called on security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

He wondered what the killers sought to gain by killing a patriotic citizen, explaining that he was on national assignment at the time of the unfortunate incident.

He said: ” There was no justifiable reason for this murderous act by the evil men behind Gulak”s death. I call on the police and other security agencies to fish out the assailants and their sponsors to face the full wrath of the law.

“This is the least we owe the late Gulak. And it will serve as deterrent to others. Security agencies should immediately restore law and order in the South East and other parts of the country so that the situation does not escalate.

“I also call for restraints on the part of those irked by the dastardly act. Reprisal attacks would only exacerbate the already tensed situation.”

The former presidential aide, he explained, was on national assignment in Owerri, pointing out that as one of the consultants to the Senate Constitution Committee on Constitution Review, the legal practitioner was in the Imo State capital for the zonal public hearing on Constitution Review for the South East geopolitical zone.

According to him, the late Gulak would be greatly missed as he gave his all for the service of his country.

Senator Omo-Agege commiserated with the family of the deceased as well as the government and people of Adamawa State over the unfortunate incident.

“The death of Rt. Hon. Ahmed Gulak was a monumental tragedy that has shaken us as members of the Senate Constitution Review Committee to our bone marrow.

“As one of the consultants to the panel, he volunteered to go to Owerri for the zonal public hearing on Constitution Review. As a patriotic Nigerian, he died on national service.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the irreparable loss,” Omo-Agege said.

Yomi Odunuga,

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate.

31st May, 2021.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1113143202523199&id=252094915294703