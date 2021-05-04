JUST IN!!! Gunmen Attack Filling Station In Ebonyi, Shoot Sporadically

By Wisdom Nwedene

Gunmen on Monday evening attacked Jezco Filling Station in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, shooting sporadically without being resisted by any security operative, IGBERE TV has learnt.

According to report gathered by IGBERE TV, the gunmen numbering about eight stormed the filling station around 5:30pm..

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen robbed the filling Station a huge amount of money.

IGBERE TV recalls that unknown gunmen shot two soldiers dead last week at a security checkpoint in Ebonyi State.

The army officials were on a stop-and-search duty at the checkpoint, in an area called Timber Junction, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, when the gunmen inside a white bus opened fire at them, killing two of the soldiers.

A private security personnel attached to a nearby filling station was also shot dead, while several persons sustained injuries.

The gunmen were said to have carted away rifles belonging to the slain soldiers.

The attack threw the two busy towns of Amasiri and Afikpo into panic, as residents, especially petty traders hurriedly packed their goods and went home.

