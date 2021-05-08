Gunmen Behead A Policeman In Rivers, Burn 2 Patrol Vehicles, Destroy Checkpoints

Gunmen have killed two police officers in two night attacks on police facilities in Emohua local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers state.

The gunmen also reportedly burnt two patrol vehicles and destroyed security checkpoints along East West road.

A community source confided in The Nation the incidents occurred around 10pm on Friday.

Governor Nyesom Wike had shut down all land borders and imposed curfew from 10pm to 6am to forestall attacks on security personnels and infrastructure in the state.

The Nation gathered the gunmen first stormed and destroyed C4I checkpoint located after Choba bridge without killing any officer.

They then proceeded to Ogbakiri junction where they killed a police officer on duty.

The attackers were also said to have moved to Rumuji Police station where they killed another officer, beheading him and razing two patrol vehicles before escaping through Elele Alimini axis of the East West road.

It was learnt they operated without any challenge from security forces.

The Nation further gathered the hoodlums came in a Hilux van and wore two different security uniforms to deceive policemen on duty.

Rivers State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Attempts to get official reactions were not fruitful.

The Nation learnt the Commissioner of Police Ebola Friday has gone for on- the- spot assessment of the incidents.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/breaking-gunmen-kill-two-policemen-in-rivers/amp/