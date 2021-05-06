Gunmen Kill Inspector, Burn Police Station In Ebonyi

Unknown gunmen early hours of Thursday invaded Obiozara police station in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state and killed one inspector on duty.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the station at about 3am, burnt offices of the director of Police Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and that of the administrator.

A source within the area noted that the main police station at the local government area was burnt down during #EndSARS saga and gunmen now attacked the temporary station, police are using for their office.

“I called one of the police officer who said they were attacked early this morning by 3am. One Inspector was shot dead. They burnt two offices and that of the DPO and the admin’s office.

“They had burnt the main office during #EndSARS with some vehicles. They now relocated to another block around the station where this attack took place,” he said.

Blueprint as at the time of this report could not ascertain if the gunmen made away with any equipment belonging to Nigeria police.

Also, it was gathered that SWAT team with Ebonyi state police command Wednesday night killed two persons at a popular area in Abakaliki known as Spera ‘N’ Deo park.

Though information on what led to the killings is not yet known, it was gathered that the SWAT team after killing the people ran away from the park, while another set of policemen came and evacuated the bodies.

All effort to get police reactions failed as the spokesperson of the command did not pick her calls as at time of filing the report.

