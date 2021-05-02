Gunmen Kill Kogi Commissioner, Kidnap Local Council Chairman (Photo)

How Gunmen Killed Kogi Commissioner, Kidnapped Local Council Chairman

Some gunmen have abducted the Pension Board Commissioner in Kogi State, police authorities confirmed on Sunday.

It was gathered that the commissioner, Adebayo Solomon was killed on Saturday, while the Chairman of Yagba East Local Government, Pius Kolawole and some others were kidnapped.

The slain commissioner was said to be travelling from Ilorin to Kabba when his vehicle was reportedly shot at Eruku village a few kilometres to Egbe, the border town between Kwara and Kogi state by some gunmen.

His remains had been deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe, while the whereabouts of Kolawole remained unknown, Channels TV reports.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Ede, said investigation had commenced into the incident.

Just a few days ago, the Senator representing Edo Central in the National Assembly, Clifford Ordia, was twice attacked on Okene-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads by bandits in Kogi State on his way to Abuja.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/05/02/how-gunmen-killed-kogi-commissioner-kidnapped-local-council-chairman